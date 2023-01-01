Garlic bread in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Little Pizza King - 2731, 389 WASHINGTON ST, BRIGHTON, MA 02135
Little Pizza King - 2731, 389 WASHINGTON ST, BRIGHTON, MA 02135
2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.49
|Garlic Bread
|$4.45
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
With a side of tomato sauce.
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.99
With a side of tomato sauce.