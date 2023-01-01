Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Little Pizza King - 2731, 389 WASHINGTON ST, BRIGHTON, MA 02135

2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.49
Garlic Bread$4.45
More about Little Pizza King - 2731, 389 WASHINGTON ST, BRIGHTON, MA 02135
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.99
With a side of tomato sauce.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.99
With a side of tomato sauce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

1430 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatballs with Garlic Bread$10.00
More about Harry's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Bread Pudding

Muffins

Quesadillas

Lo Mein Noodles

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston