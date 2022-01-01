Buffalo wings in Bronx

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings (10)$13.50
Buffalo Wings. Half Tray$45.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$0.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$10.00
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Item pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings (HOT)$13.00
Baked Brick Oven wings
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

