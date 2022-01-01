Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve quesadillas

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Whole Wheat Quesadilla$15.95
Whole wheat tortilla with roasted peppers, beans and mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of fries, soup or salad
More about Corner Cafe & Bakery
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$10.00
Diced onion and green pepper with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about New Capitol Restaurant
Quesadillas de Harina image

 

Nuevo Azteca Restaurante

134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas de Harina$10.00
More about Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
Caridad Williamsbridge image

CHICKEN

Caridad Williamsbridge

1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx

Avg 4.1 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla de Platano
Plantain Quesadilla
More about Caridad Williamsbridge
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.95
Homemade Corn Tortillas Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema Mexicana
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.95
More about Frida Tacos
Casa Clema image

 

Casa Clema

1731 University Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Quesadilla de Pollo ( Chicken Quesadilla)$10.00
More about Casa Clema

