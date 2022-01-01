Quesadillas in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Whole Wheat Quesadilla
|$15.95
Whole wheat tortilla with roasted peppers, beans and mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of fries, soup or salad
New Capitol Restaurant
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
Diced onion and green pepper with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla.
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St
|Quesadillas de Harina
|$10.00
CHICKEN
Caridad Williamsbridge
1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx
|Quesadilla de Platano
Plantain Quesadilla
TACOS
Frida Tacos
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Quesadilla
|$8.95
Homemade Corn Tortillas Filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema Mexicana
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.95
Casa Clema
1731 University Avenue, Bronx
|Quesadilla de Pollo ( Chicken Quesadilla)
|$10.00