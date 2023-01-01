Chili in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve chili
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx
|Sweet Thai Chili
|$0.50
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Homemade beef chili topped with cheese, raw onions, & sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Chili
|$3.00