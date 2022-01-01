Salmon in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve salmon
Corner Cafe & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Salmon Salad
|$19.95
Grilled salmon, mixed baby greens, tomato, avocado and portobello mushrooms
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$32.95
With artichokes, chickpeas, tomato, onion, garlic and peppers served over brown rice
|Pistachio Salmon
|$33.95
Grilled salmon filet with pistachios and garlic olive oil over broccoli with roasted potatoes
River Café at The Hebrew Home
5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx
|SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Scallions, Pickled Red Onion, Capers
Monte's Brick Oven
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
sauté of squash & carrots w/ mashed potatoes & Arrugula zide salad.
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|grilled atlantic salmon
|$24.00
broiled fresh atlantic salmon finished in a lemon butter sauce