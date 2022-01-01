Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve salmon

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$19.95
Grilled salmon, mixed baby greens, tomato, avocado and portobello mushrooms
Mediterranean Salmon$32.95
With artichokes, chickpeas, tomato, onion, garlic and peppers served over brown rice
Pistachio Salmon$33.95
Grilled salmon filet with pistachios and garlic olive oil over broccoli with roasted potatoes
More about Corner Cafe & Bakery
Avocado Salmon image

 

earlybird

5628 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salmon$15.65
More about earlybird
Main pic

 

River Café at The Hebrew Home

5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Scallions, Pickled Red Onion, Capers
More about River Café at The Hebrew Home
Item pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$24.00
sauté of squash & carrots w/ mashed potatoes & Arrugula zide salad.
More about Monte's Brick Oven
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
grilled atlantic salmon$24.00
broiled fresh atlantic salmon finished in a lemon butter sauce
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Fillet$22.95
Salmon Fillet
Grilled Salmon Fillet Served With Mini Peppers, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Avocado,& Pipian Verde
More about Frida Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Pancakes

Flan

Tacos

Quesadillas

French Toast

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston