Cake in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve cake

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slice of Cake$7.95
Small Chocolate Mousse Cake (Dairy)$28.00
More about Corner Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Crab Cake Bites (6)$12.00
Crab Cakes$12.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Chocobar Cortés image

 

Chocobar Cortés

141 Alexander Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lava Cake$11.95
More about Chocobar Cortés
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$3.75
Lemon Cake$3.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Layer Cake$5.50
More about New Capitol Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cheese cake$8.00
With whipped cream., Cho Syrup or strawberry Syrup
More about Monte's Brick Oven
Caridad Williamsbridge image

CHICKEN

Caridad Williamsbridge

1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx

Avg 4.1 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Three Milk Cake / Tres Leches$4.95
More about Caridad Williamsbridge
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes Bites (6)$12.00
Funnel Cake$7.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack

