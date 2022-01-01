Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve caesar salad

Main pic

 

River Café at The Hebrew Home

5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD
Gem Lettuce, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Reggiano, House-Made Caesar
More about River Café at The Hebrew Home
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$8.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar salad$13.00
(w focaccia croutons)
More about Monte's Brick Oven
Chicken Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
Shrimp Caesar Salad$11.50
Sautéed Shrimp, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
More about Fratilli's Pizza
e85fe80d-cb87-4178-b9e0-b42d56ef6cad image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
caesar salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, house-made croutons tossed in our caesar dressing, shaved parmigiana cheese
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

