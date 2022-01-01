Caesar salad in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve caesar salad
River Café at The Hebrew Home
5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx
|CAESAR SALAD
Gem Lettuce, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Reggiano, House-Made Caesar
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.75
Monte's Brick Oven
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Caesar salad
|$13.00
(w focaccia croutons)
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Sautéed Shrimp, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots