Tacos in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve tacos

Maisonetta image

 

Maisonetta

141 LINCOLN AV, bronx

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de carne asada$12.00
Tacos de pollo asado$12.00
Tacos Pollo asado (orden x3)$13.00
More about Maisonetta
Orden de Tacos Suaves (3) image

 

Nuevo Azteca Restaurante

134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St

No reviews yet
Takeout
Orden de Tacos Suaves (3)$12.50
Unidad de Tacos Suave$4.00
More about Nuevo Azteca Restaurante
Item pic

 

City Tamale Inc

1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGETARIAN TACO$4.50
VEGETARIAN TACO, EACH TACO GET RICE AND BEANS, CREMA, CHEESE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SLICE AVOCADOS, AND PICKLED RED ONIONS.
TRADICIONAL TACOS$4.00
THESE ARE YOUR TRADITIONAL TACOS , CORN TORTILLAS, CILANTRO, CHOPPED ONIONS AND LIME. HOT SALSA ON THE SIDE
More about City Tamale Inc
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Campechanos$14.00
Al Pastor, Cecina, Chorizo, Topped Off With, Jalapeño Escabeche
Cauliflower Tacos$8.95
Avocado, Red Cabbage, Habanero Mango Salsa
Short Ribs Taco$14.00
Short Ribs, Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo Guajillo Sauce
More about Frida Tacos

