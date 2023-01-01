Beef noodles in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve beef noodles
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Noodles, Beef and Cilantro
|$11.00
Slippery noodles, beef, cucumber, cilantro, spicy dressing
Maliss Thai Restaurant - 213 Washington Street
213 Washington Street, Brookline
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.99
Steamed rice noodles with beef broth soup, served with bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallion.