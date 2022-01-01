Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$17.00
Crispy corn tortilla tossed with your choice of salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, onions, cilantro, sunny side up eggs.
More about Las Santas
Otway image

 

Otway

930 fulton street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$15.00
More about Otway
Consumer pic

 

Martha's Cocina Mexicana

338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Rojos$16.00
Corn tortilla lightly fried with guajillo sauce, two fried eggs
Topped with onions, mexican cream, queso fresco, and avocado
More about Martha's Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Chavela's

736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$15.00
Tortillas simmered in a choice of salsa verde or mole, served with 2 fried eggs, queso fresco, crema and refried beans.
More about Chavela's

