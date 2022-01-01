Chilaquiles in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|CHILAQUILES
|$17.00
Crispy corn tortilla tossed with your choice of salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, avocado, onions, cilantro, sunny side up eggs.
Martha's Cocina Mexicana
338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$16.00
Corn tortilla lightly fried with guajillo sauce, two fried eggs
Topped with onions, mexican cream, queso fresco, and avocado