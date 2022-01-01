Eggplant parm in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Eggplant Parm image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm$17.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
More about Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
1bf77e08-da09-4968-8696-f6dc92a89f45 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Hero$11.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
More about Anthony’s Place
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Tomato sugo, pecorino, basil
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Panini$14.49
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Dinner$14.00
Eggplant Parm Hero$10.50
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
dad374a8-1e51-40ee-aa24-732ad00ee69e image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
More about Camillo
Eggplant Parmigiana image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Consumer pic

 

Milk Crate Coffee

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cheese Eggplant Parmigiana$14.95
American + Mozzarella + Parmigiana dressing + Tomato sauce + Roasted Eggplant
More about Milk Crate Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Names

453 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$8.00
More about Names
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Polpettine$15.00
beef meatballs with ricotta in tomato sauce (contains eggs)
More about Bonafini
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Panini$14.79
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
Layers of breaded fried eggplant slices with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Corner Pizza and Wine image

PIZZA

Glou Wine Bar

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$0.00
Roasted eggplant, fresh mozz, garlic breadcrumbs
More about Glou Wine Bar

