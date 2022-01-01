Eggplant parm in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parm
|$17.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parm Hero
|$11.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
Tomato sugo, pecorino, basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parm Dinner
|$14.00
|Eggplant Parm Hero
|$10.50
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.00
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.
Milk Crate Coffee
1278 49th St., Brooklyn
|3 Cheese Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.95
American + Mozzarella + Parmigiana dressing + Tomato sauce + Roasted Eggplant
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Polpettine
|$15.00
beef meatballs with ricotta in tomato sauce (contains eggs)
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parm Panini
|$14.79
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.95
Layers of breaded fried eggplant slices with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese