Pork ribs in Brooklyn

DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|White Broiler Chicken Dumplings
|$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
|Kung Po Chicken
|$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
|Traditional Eggrolls
|$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Gamma Green Ramen
|$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
|Crab Cream Croquette
|$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Rock'n Shrimp Bun
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
|Edamame
|$5.00
(VG, GF)
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Yaso - IC
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|D3 Pork Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
|D1 Steamed Baos
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Braised and Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$17.00
Served with homemade duck sauce
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice