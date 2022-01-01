Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pork ribs

Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
Traditional Eggrolls$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Karazishi Botan image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Karazishi Botan

255 smith st, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Gamma Green Ramen$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
Crab Cream Croquette$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rock'n Shrimp Bun$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old School Mac$12.00
longhorn cheddar
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso - IC

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
Braised and Glazed Pork Spare Ribs image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Braised and Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$17.00
Served with homemade duck sauce
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
