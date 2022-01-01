Chili in Brooklyn
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Source Bowl
|$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
|Classic Allswell Burger
|$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|White Broiler Chicken Dumplings
|$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
|Kung Po Chicken
|$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
|Traditional Eggrolls
|$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
|Tom Kha
|$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Epic Burger
|$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Chicory Ceaser
|$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Rita
|$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
|Kids Tots
|$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
|Hearty Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Acai-Oxidant
|$7.50
Strawberry, Kiwi, Acai, Vanilla protein powder, Milk, Honey
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Jamaican Me Crazy Bowl
|$9.95
Oven baked Sweet Potatoes, Diced Pineapple, Black Eyed Peas, Chopped Green Beans, Zucchini noodles, topped with Baked Plantain Chips & tossed in a Jerk sauce dressing
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$9.95
Za’atar Carrots, Butternut Squash noodles, Shallots, Pomegranate Seeds , Topped with homemade Hummus &Baked pita chips with Tahini Harissa dressing
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
HOMETOWN RED HOOK
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|KOREAN RIBS
|$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
|TURKEY
|$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
|SPARE RIBS
|$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Steamed Chili Wontons
|$10.00
Handmade wontons stuffed with Heritage pork, garlic and chives, served with Rigo’s homemade chili crisp. (5pc per order)
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Colonie
127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Chili Margarita, 16oz
|$30.00
Habanero-infused Pueblo Viejo blanco Tequila, Combier, lime, agave
Winner
367 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|LITTLE GEM SALAD
|$10.00
little gem lettuce, herb yogurt dressing, toasted sunflower seeds, dark rye breadcrumb, Caputo Brothers provola cheese. **dressing is always served on the side**
|CHICKEN FAT POTATOES
|$9.00
sea salt & thyme
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
|$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture