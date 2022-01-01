Chili in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chili

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Source Bowl$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
Classic Allswell Burger$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
Traditional Eggrolls$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
More about Kings Co Imperial
Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
Tom Kha$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
Thai Style Fried Rice$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
More about Little Tiffin
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Epic Burger$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
Classic Burger$14.00
More about The Canteen
Banner pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Chicory Ceaser$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rita$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Consumer pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Fries$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
Truffle Fries$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
Burger$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
More about Home Frite
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pcs tender & .....$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tenders (6pcs)$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Brain Food image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Acai-Oxidant$7.50
Strawberry, Kiwi, Acai, Vanilla protein powder, Milk, Honey
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
Jamaican Me Crazy Bowl$9.95
Oven baked Sweet Potatoes, Diced Pineapple, Black Eyed Peas, Chopped Green Beans, Zucchini noodles, topped with Baked Plantain Chips & tossed in a Jerk sauce dressing
More about Brain Food
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Bowl$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
Mediterranean Bowl$9.95
Za’atar Carrots, Butternut Squash noodles, Shallots, Pomegranate Seeds , Topped with homemade Hummus &Baked pita chips with Tahini Harissa dressing
More about Brain Food - Court St
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
HOMETOWN RED HOOK image

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN RIBS$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
TURKEY$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
SPARE RIBS$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Steamed Chili Wontons image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Chili Wontons$10.00
Handmade wontons stuffed with Heritage pork, garlic and chives, served with Rigo’s homemade chili crisp. (5pc per order)
More about Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
Restaurant banner

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Colonie

127 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (3107 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Margarita, 16oz$30.00
Habanero-infused Pueblo Viejo blanco Tequila, Combier, lime, agave
More about Colonie
Winner image

 

Winner

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
LITTLE GEM SALAD$10.00
little gem lettuce, herb yogurt dressing, toasted sunflower seeds, dark rye breadcrumb, Caputo Brothers provola cheese. **dressing is always served on the side**
CHICKEN FAT POTATOES$9.00
sea salt & thyme
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$20.00
3.5 LB smoked honey rubbed rotisserie pasture-raised heirloom chicken from Cooks Venture
More about Winner

Neighborhood Map

