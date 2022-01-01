Baked ziti in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Fortina Brooklyn
Fortina Brooklyn
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Wood Fired Baked Ziti
|$18.00
fresh ricotta, mozz, tomato sauce
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|SM Baked Ziti
|$9.95
|LG Baked Ziti
|$12.95
More about Holesome Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Baked Ziti
|$12.95
Ziti pasta with. cheese & marinara sauce with. melted mozzarella cheese
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Large Baked Ziti
|$26.00
|Baked Ziti
|$10.00
|Special Baked Ziti
|$13.00
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Baked Ziti
|$12.99