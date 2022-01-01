Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve baked ziti

Wood Fired Baked Ziti image

 

Fortina Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood Fired Baked Ziti$18.00
fresh ricotta, mozz, tomato sauce
More about Fortina Brooklyn
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$18.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Baked Ziti$9.95
LG Baked Ziti$12.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$12.95
Ziti pasta with. cheese & marinara sauce with. melted mozzarella cheese
More about Holesome Bagels
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Large Baked Ziti$26.00
Baked Ziti$10.00
Special Baked Ziti$13.00
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$12.99
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$15.95
Penne, marinara sauce, shredded cheese.
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

