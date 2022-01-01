Chicken salad sandwiches in Brooklyn
Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue
262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|Charcoal Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
Charcoal Smoky Chicken with Carrots, Potatoes and Fresh Herbs with Sliced Tomatoes and Creole Sauce. Served on a Ciabatta Bread.
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda
|$14.99
|Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda
|$15.99
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49