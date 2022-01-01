Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Item pic

 

Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charcoal Chicken Salad Sandwich$17.00
Charcoal Smoky Chicken with Carrots, Potatoes and Fresh Herbs with Sliced Tomatoes and Creole Sauce. Served on a Ciabatta Bread.
More about Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda$14.99
Chicken Wrap, Israeli Salad & Can Of Soda$15.99
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with a touch of Tabasco and mustard vinaigrette
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
currants, pumpkin seeds, celery, onion
More about Nili

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Garden Salad

Clams

Chicken Salad

Rice Bowls

Croissants

Shrimp Tempura

Pastrami Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston