Pad thai in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pad thai
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
|Tom Kha
|$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Brooklyn Farm
128 Montague Street, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai (P)
|$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Butcher's Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
NOODLES
Jintana Thai Farmhouse
344 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)
|$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
|KHAO SOI
|$15.00
Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.
|SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY
|$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.