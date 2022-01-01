Tuna salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna salad
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna, Celery and Onions
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens | Cranberries | Celery | Almonds | Red Peppers | Honey Mustard Dressing
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad
|$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Tuna Salad Bagel
|$5.95
|Tuna Salad
|$8.95
parev (Romaine lettuce, tuna, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, sliced avocado and choice of dressing)
|Tuna Salad Container
|$6.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|DINNER SALAD - Tuna
|$20.00
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tuna Salad
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
wasabi tobiko, harissa, green olives, herbs
Stewart's All American Restaurant
8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$13.99
Spring mix, tuna chunks, sliced eggs, nicoise black olives, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette