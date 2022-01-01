Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna, Celery and Onions
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens | Cranberries | Celery | Almonds | Red Peppers | Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Tuna Salad Bagel image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Bagel$5.95
Tuna Salad$8.95
parev (Romaine lettuce, tuna, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, sliced avocado and choice of dressing)
Tuna Salad Container$6.95
More about Holesome Bagels
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DINNER SALAD - Tuna$20.00
More about White Tiger
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad$12.00
Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.
More about Wasabi- BK
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about Mike's Diner
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
wasabi tobiko, harissa, green olives, herbs
More about Nili
Stewart's All American Restaurant image

 

Stewart's All American Restaurant

8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
More about Stewart's All American Restaurant
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$13.99
Spring mix, tuna chunks, sliced eggs, nicoise black olives, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel -BP

5702 18th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Nicoise Salad$13.99
Spring mix, tuna chunks, sliced eggs, nicoise black olives, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette
More about Brooklyn Bagel -BP

