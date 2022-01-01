Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve dumplings

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
Traditional Eggrolls$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
More about Kings Co Imperial
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
Served with side of sweet garlic soy vinaigrette (5pc per order)
More about The Good Fork
Banner pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
21 Greenpoint image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Greenpoint

21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fries$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
Cheeseburger$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
Wedge Salad$18.00
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard egg, radish, pickled onion, pepitas, housemade ranch
More about 21 Greenpoint
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Pork and Chive Dumplings (6) image

 

ABE'S PAGODA BAR

108 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Chive Dumplings (6)$8.00
Shrimp and Chicken Dumplings (6)$8.00
More about ABE'S PAGODA BAR
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Karazishi Botan image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Karazishi Botan

255 smith st, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Gamma Green Ramen$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
Crab Cream Croquette$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
More about Karazishi Botan
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CZEN Rolls$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
More about CZEN
Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blazed and Glazed$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
Confit Duck Necks$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
Dad's Egg Rolls$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
More about Falansai
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rock'n Shrimp Bun$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about One More Charm
Wei's image

 

Wei's

145 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Soup Dumplings$9.00
More about Wei's
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso - IC

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
More about Yaso - IC
Restaurant banner

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
Jintana Thai Farmhouse image

NOODLES

Jintana Thai Farmhouse

344 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
KHAO SOI$15.00
Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.
SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.
More about Jintana Thai Farmhouse

