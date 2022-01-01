Dumplings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve dumplings
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|White Broiler Chicken Dumplings
|$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
|Kung Po Chicken
|$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
|Traditional Eggrolls
|$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
|Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$12.00
Served with side of sweet garlic soy vinaigrette (5pc per order)
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
21 Greenpoint
21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn
|Fries
|$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
|Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard egg, radish, pickled onion, pepitas, housemade ranch
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
ABE'S PAGODA BAR
108 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pork and Chive Dumplings (6)
|$8.00
|Shrimp and Chicken Dumplings (6)
|$8.00
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Gamma Green Ramen
|$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
|Crab Cream Croquette
|$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL
|$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
|HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
|$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
|Blazed and Glazed
|$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
|Confit Duck Necks
|$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
|Dad's Egg Rolls
|$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Rock'n Shrimp Bun
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
|Edamame
|$5.00
(VG, GF)
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Yaso - IC
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|D3 Pork Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
|D1 Steamed Baos
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
NOODLES
Jintana Thai Farmhouse
344 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)
|$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
|KHAO SOI
|$15.00
Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.
|SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY
|$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.