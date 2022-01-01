Chicken satay in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken satay
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken satay (GF)
|$9.00
Overnight marinated chicken on skewers with housemade peanut sauce.
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Satay (GF)
|$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken skewers with turmeric, curry powder and lemongrass served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
More about One More Charm
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Satay (GF)
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.