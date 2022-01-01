Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken satay (GF)$9.00
Overnight marinated chicken on skewers with housemade peanut sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Item pic

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay (GF)$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken skewers with turmeric, curry powder and lemongrass served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay (GF)$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
More about One More Charm
Main pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Satay Chicken$12.00
Grilled Malaysian Style Marinated Chicken Skewers w/ Side of Peanut Sauce
More about Street Boi

