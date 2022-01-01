Cornbread in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Abilene
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Tiny's Cantina
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Birria De Res
|$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
|Camaron Blt
|$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Pulkies - Dekalb Market
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn
|Pimento Cheese
|$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
|BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter
|$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
|Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3
|$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Catfish
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
HOMETOWN CATERING
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|PULLED PORK (PER LB)
|$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
|WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (4 LB)
|$130.00
Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast
(4-5lb/Serves 6-8)
|SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)
|$85.00
Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs
(Avg 12 Bones per Rack)
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|MAC & CHEESE
W/TEXAS STYLE QUESO
|PULLED PORK
|$16.00
1/2 POUND
|PASTRAMI BACON
|$10.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard