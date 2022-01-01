Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cornbread

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria De Res$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
Camaron Blt$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Suadero Tacos$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
More about Tiny's Cantina
Pulkies - Dekalb Market image

 

Pulkies - Dekalb Market

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Catfish
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old School Mac$12.00
longhorn cheddar
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (4 LB)$130.00
Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast
(4-5lb/Serves 6-8)
SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)$85.00
Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs
(Avg 12 Bones per Rack)
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE
W/TEXAS STYLE QUESO
PULLED PORK$16.00
1/2 POUND
PASTRAMI BACON$10.00
PER SLICE W/Honey Mustard
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Restaurant banner

 

Cornbread

409 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken (3)$16.99
Southern Twang$4.00
Side Cornbread Dressing$4.00
More about Cornbread

Map

