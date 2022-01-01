Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Babka$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICE COLD COFFEE$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
ACAI CUP$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Dumbo
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Pecan Crunch Donut$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
Mac 'n Cheese$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
Hippie Banjo$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Breadberry Local image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadberry Local

3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Cream Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
More about Breadberry Local

