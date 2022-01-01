Egg salad sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Babka
|$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|ICE COLD COFFEE
|$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|ACAI CUP
|$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Dumbo
81 Washington St, Brooklyn
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Butter Pecan Crunch Donut
|$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
|Hippie Banjo
|$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadberry Local
3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cream Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)