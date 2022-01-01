Lobsters in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve lobsters

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Walter's Burger$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Deviled Eggs$5.00
Topped with Crispy Leeks, Cherry Pepper and Dill. One egg (2 halves) per order
Tuscan Kale Salad$16.00
tahini vinaigrette, pickled shallot, sunflower seeds
More about Walter's
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
Burger$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
Sliced Octopus$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
More about Bar Crudo
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rita$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Red Cafe

664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Lobster$40.00
More about Red Cafe
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
Pier 5 Hot Dog$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
Fried Oysters$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
More about Estuary
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Beyond Burger$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
CT Lobster Roll$24.00
Baked Clams 10pcs$20.00
Calamari Fried$18.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguini Alle Vongole$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
Mozzarella In Carrozza$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about Europa pizzeria
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick

