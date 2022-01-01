Lobsters in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve lobsters
More about La Puerta Roja
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Seamore's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Walter's
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Walter's Burger
|$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
Topped with Crispy Leeks, Cherry Pepper and Dill. One egg (2 halves) per order
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$16.00
tahini vinaigrette, pickled shallot, sunflower seeds
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
More about Bar Crudo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
|Burger
|$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
|Sliced Octopus
|$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Rita
|$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
|Kids Tots
|$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
|Hearty Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Wasabi- BK
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
More about Estuary
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
More about Nick's Lobster House
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|CT Lobster Roll
|$24.00
|Baked Clams 10pcs
|$20.00
|Calamari Fried
|$18.00
More about Europa pizzeria
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Linguini Alle Vongole
|$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
|Mozzarella In Carrozza
|$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction