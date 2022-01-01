Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve curly fries

That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about That Sushi Spot
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Bear Burgers image

 

Bear Burgers

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Woo Burger$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
The Bear Burger$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
6 pcs wing$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
More about Bear Burgers
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Clam Chowder

Dumplings

Hummus

Egg Rolls

Spinach Salad

Cappuccino

Cupcakes

Octopus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston