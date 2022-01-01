Curly fries in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve curly fries
More about That Sushi Spot
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Greek Xpress
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Bear Burgers
Bear Burgers
8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn
|Woo Burger
|$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
|The Bear Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
|6 pcs wing
|$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.