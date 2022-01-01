Pudding in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve pudding
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$6.99
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$9.99
Our locally famous peach bread pudding, sliced, battered, and griddled. Topped with sweet cream.
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park
|BANANA PUDDING
|$4.50
A southern classic with a little swag. Our homemade banana pudding recipe is topped with a hip hop sugar cookie from a local bakery. Don't worry, we won't tell your grandma you like ours better.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Banana Pudding
|$5.95
old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, banana
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Blueberry Lemon Bread Pudding
|$4.00
|Peach Raisin Bread Pudding
|$4.00
Levant Cafe & Grill
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park
|Rice Pudding
|$5.00