Rice bowls in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve rice bowls
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Bowl of Red Beans & Rice
|$11.49
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Build a Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.49
Delicious fresh made fried rice to order. Far from basic, this dish includes peas, carrots, onions, fresh garlic, and flavors of sesame oil and soy sauce. Mixed with your choice of 1/2 a pound of protein.
Ramen512
1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park
|Chashu Rice Bowl
|$6.00
White rice, house shoyu sauce, diced chashu, scallion, shredded nori, togarashi, sesame seeds
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
|Bowl Steamed Rice
|$1.75
|Bowl Fried Rice
|$2.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Forbidden Rice Bowl
|$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy, Vegan)