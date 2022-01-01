Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Red Beans & Rice$11.49
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Item pic

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Fried Rice Bowl$10.49
Delicious fresh made fried rice to order. Far from basic, this dish includes peas, carrots, onions, fresh garlic, and flavors of sesame oil and soy sauce. Mixed with your choice of 1/2 a pound of protein.
More about Cocky Teriyaki
PhoNatic image

SOUPS

PhoNatic

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Rice Bowl$6.25
Rice Bowl
More about PhoNatic
Item pic

 

Ramen512

1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chashu Rice Bowl$6.00
White rice, house shoyu sauce, diced chashu, scallion, shredded nori, togarashi, sesame seeds
More about Ramen512
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen image

 

Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Steamed Rice$1.75
Bowl Fried Rice$2.00
More about Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Forbidden Rice Bowl$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

