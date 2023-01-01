Chocolate cake in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown

Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
coffee gelato, candied pecans (gluten-free)
Render Coffee- Foundation - 32 Cambridge St.

32 Cambridge St., Charlestown

Chocolate Olive Oil Pound Cake$3.50
Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, brandy, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle
