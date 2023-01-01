Chocolate cake in Charlestown
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Waverly Kitchen & Bar
231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
coffee gelato, candied pecans (gluten-free)
Render Coffee- Foundation - 32 Cambridge St.
32 Cambridge St., Charlestown
|Chocolate Olive Oil Pound Cake
|$3.50