Bread pudding in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe

