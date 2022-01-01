Bread pudding in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$4.50
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding
|$8.00
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit