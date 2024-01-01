Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Lakeview

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Lakeview restaurants that serve pork chops

Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$29.00
14oz Pork Chop, Spinach, Fingerling Potatoes, Apple Butter
More about Sal's Trattoria
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar - Lakeview

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bone In Crispy Pork Chop$27.00
Panko Breaded Berkshire Duroc Pork Chop, Cauliflower Caponata, Frisèe, Brown Dog Farm Honey Mustard
Duroc Pork Chop$25.00
Wild Rice Pilaf, Roasted Carrots, Green Apples, Radishes, Brown Dog Farm Reduced Spiced Apple Jus
More about Farm Bar - Lakeview

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeview

Avocado Toast

Cheeseburgers

Carne Asada

Coleslaw

Waffles

Taco Salad

Kale Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

River East

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (906 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2477 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston