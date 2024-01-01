Pork chops in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve pork chops
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Pork Chop
|$29.00
14oz Pork Chop, Spinach, Fingerling Potatoes, Apple Butter
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar - Lakeview
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Bone In Crispy Pork Chop
|$27.00
Panko Breaded Berkshire Duroc Pork Chop, Cauliflower Caponata, Frisèe, Brown Dog Farm Honey Mustard
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$25.00
Wild Rice Pilaf, Roasted Carrots, Green Apples, Radishes, Brown Dog Farm Reduced Spiced Apple Jus