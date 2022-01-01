Avocado toast in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve avocado toast
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Avocado toast
|$6.00
Sixteen Bricks sourdough toast with house blended avocado spread. Topped with fresh cilantro, diced red tomato and balsamic glaze
The View at Shires' Garden
309 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry
toast. Presented with fresh fruit
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
