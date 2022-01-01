Croissants in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve croissants
More about Red Feather Larder
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Sebastian Bakehouse Brown butter almond Croissant
|$5.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Pistachio Croissant
|$5.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
Flaky croissant topped with house made chicken salad with diced chicken, candied pecans, craisins, celery and onion
More about Sidewinder Coffee
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant
|$3.75
|Croissant
|$2.75
|Spinach Feta Croissant
|$4.95