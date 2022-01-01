Po boy in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve po boy
More about Urban Grill on Main
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Shrimp Po’Boy
|$18.00
Rock Shrimp with Boom Boom Sauce with Asian Slaw, Sprouts, served on a Baguette served with Hand-cut Fries.
More about Allyn's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.95
battered shrimp in our gourmet roll
More about Copper & Flame
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Asian Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
Giminetti roll | panko fried shrimp | cabbage | red onion | scallion sesame salad | sriracha | sambal lime ginger aioli | fresh cilantro
More about K&J Seafood
K&J Seafood
4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati
|Po Boy
|$15.00
Fried colossal shrimp or catfish on a seared buttered roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle with our K&J Signature Grenade sauce