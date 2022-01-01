Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po’Boy$18.00
Rock Shrimp with Boom Boom Sauce with Asian Slaw, Sprouts, served on a Baguette served with Hand-cut Fries.
More about Urban Grill on Main
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$12.95
battered shrimp in our gourmet roll
More about Allyn's Cafe
Asian Shrimp Po Boy image

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Giminetti roll | panko fried shrimp | cabbage | red onion | scallion sesame salad | sriracha | sambal lime ginger aioli | fresh cilantro
More about Copper & Flame
Po Boy image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boy$15.00
Fried colossal shrimp or catfish on a seared buttered roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle with our K&J Signature Grenade sauce
More about K&J Seafood
Bandito image

 

Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$6.00
More about Bandito

