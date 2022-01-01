Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve taco salad

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
Ground Beef Taco Salad$8.75
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.95
romaine lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chips, salsa, sour cream and choice of dressing
...with chicken 12.95 ...with steak 13.95
More about Allyn's Cafe
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Impossible Taco Salad$8.25
Impossible meat salad mix, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions, japlapenos, guacamole, and tortilla chips served with ranch dressing
More about The JCafe

