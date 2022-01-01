Taco salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve taco salad
More about CABO TACO
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$8.75
More about Allyn's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
romaine lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chips, salsa, sour cream and choice of dressing
...with chicken 12.95 ...with steak 13.95