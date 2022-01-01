Burritos in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, scallions and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and (spicy)salsa.
|Lamb Burrito
|$19.00
Lamb cooked w/ lamb sauce, baked beans, 3-cheese blend inside a flour tortilla topped w/ sour cream and served with Afghan fries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.75
|Burrito De Carne Asada
|$18.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Burrito Special
|$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, and jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.