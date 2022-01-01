Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve burritos

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, scallions and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and (spicy)salsa.
Lamb Burrito$19.00
Lamb cooked w/ lamb sauce, baked beans, 3-cheese blend inside a flour tortilla topped w/ sour cream and served with Afghan fries.
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Burrito De Carne Asada image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.75
Burrito De Carne Asada$18.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Special$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, and jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

