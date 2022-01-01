Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's Parma
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Falafel Sandwich$9.50
More about Milky Way

