Triple chocolate cake in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve triple chocolate cake

The Executive Grille - East Tech Campus

2439 East 55th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple chocolate cake$4.00
A Grille classic, layers of chocolate cake, French chocolate butter cream, fudge icing and ganache. If you love chocolate this cake is for you.
More about The Executive Grille - East Tech Campus
PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Layer Chocolate cake$5.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Sauce The City

14480 Cedar Road, University Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Triple Tier Cake$3.99
More about Sauce The City

