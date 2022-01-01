Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES
fresh cut fries
chilli
melted cheese sauce
More about Gyro George
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Lightly Breaded Cheese Curds Served With a Side of Marinara
Cheese & Bacon Fries$7.00
Nacho Cheese Sauce and Bacon
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$9.00
hand breaded & served with a side of marinara
FRIED BURRATA CHEESE APPETIZER$10.00
4oz creamy Italian cheese - breaded & lightly fried - served over our house marinara with romano garnish
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon & Cheese Fries$6.49
Fresh cut fries covered in bacon and melted cheese.
Cheese Fries$4.49
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.
Jalapeno & Cheese Fries$5.49
Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese.
More about Best Gyros
Hi and Dry image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi and Dry

2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.75
basket of fries loaded with melted cheese and crispy homemade bacon bits
More about Hi and Dry
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno & Cheese Fries$5.99
Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese
Bacon & Cheese Fries$6.49
Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with nacho cheese and diced bacon.
Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.
More about BEST GYROS
The South Side image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE FRIES$5.75
BACON CHEESE FRIES$8.15
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$8.25
More about The South Side
Main pic

 

NEW - House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries$10.00
More about NEW - House of Creole
Sauce The City LLC image

 

Sauce The City LLC

14480 Cedar Road, University Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded fries add on cheese bacon ranch$3.50
More about Sauce The City LLC

