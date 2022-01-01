Cheese fries in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cheese fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES
fresh cut fries
chilli
melted cheese sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Lightly Breaded Cheese Curds Served With a Side of Marinara
|Cheese & Bacon Fries
|$7.00
Nacho Cheese Sauce and Bacon
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$9.00
hand breaded & served with a side of marinara
|FRIED BURRATA CHEESE APPETIZER
|$10.00
4oz creamy Italian cheese - breaded & lightly fried - served over our house marinara with romano garnish
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Bacon & Cheese Fries
|$6.49
Fresh cut fries covered in bacon and melted cheese.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.49
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.
|Jalapeno & Cheese Fries
|$5.49
Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi and Dry
2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.75
basket of fries loaded with melted cheese and crispy homemade bacon bits
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Jalapeno & Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese
|Bacon & Cheese Fries
|$6.49
Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with nacho cheese and diced bacon.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.75
|BACON CHEESE FRIES
|$8.15
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$8.25
NEW - House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries
|$10.00