Clintonville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
Olive & Lime - Columbus image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
