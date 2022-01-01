Clintonville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo
$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Aladdin Favorite Combo
$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled
$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich
$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel
$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.