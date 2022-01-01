Beef soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind