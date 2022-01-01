Key lime pies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Dive Coastal
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Graham cracker, gingersnap & granola crust with fresh whipped cream
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
More about Hook Line & Sinker
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
More about Dock Local Uptown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Our homemade Key Lime Pie in a cup. Layers of buttery graham cracker crumbles, key lime pie filling, whipped cream and topped with toasted almonds
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Key lime Pie
|$7.00
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$25.00
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
With a Graham Cracker Crust
More about Son of a Butcher
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville ave, Dallas
|Boozy Key Lime Pie Shake
|$8.00
Key lime, crumbled graham crackers, caramel, whipped cream, powdered sugar
|Key Lime Pie Shake
|$6.00
Key lime, crumbled graham crackers, caramel, whipped cream, powdered sugar
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Key Lime Pie
|$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit