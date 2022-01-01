Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve key lime pies

Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Graham cracker, gingersnap & granola crust with fresh whipped cream
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.95
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Our homemade Key Lime Pie in a cup. Layers of buttery graham cracker crumbles, key lime pie filling, whipped cream and topped with toasted almonds
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime PIe Slice$4.99
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Key lime Pie$7.00
Whole Key Lime Pie$25.00
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$11.00
With a Graham Cracker Crust
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Son of a Butcher

2026 Greenville ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boozy Key Lime Pie Shake$8.00
Key lime, crumbled graham crackers, caramel, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Key Lime Pie Shake$6.00
Key lime, crumbled graham crackers, caramel, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Item pic

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.50
