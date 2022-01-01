Crispy chicken in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Sippin Santa
SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN image

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
spicy aioli, fresh sauerkraut, hot pickles,
toasted brioche bun
More about Royal 38
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas

Avg 4 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken sandwich$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
Crispy Chicken Biscuits image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Biscuits$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about Yardbird
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Standard Service Dallas
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Chinese black bean + sweet sour sauce
More about Pakpao-Design District

