Crispy chicken in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crispy chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN
|$16.00
spicy aioli, fresh sauerkraut, hot pickles,
toasted brioche bun
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Premium
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Biscuits
|$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)