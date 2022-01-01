Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve peking duck

Howard Wang's Uptown

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck$0.00
Roasted Duck, serverd with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns
More about Howard Wang's Uptown
Item pic

 

Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345

4343 West Northwest Highway #345, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beijing Peking Duck$45.00
Whole boneless duck, roasted to crips and delicately hand carved, served with chinese steamed bun
More about Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peking Duck Buns$10.00
Handmade flat buns, Peking duck, scallion, cilantro, cucumber, plum sauce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

