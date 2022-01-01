North Dallas breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in North Dallas
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Cup of Soup
|$4.59
|Chicken Walnut
|$9.29
|Albacore Tuna
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Egg Croissant
|$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
|Egg's Breakfast
|$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
|Iced Tea
|$2.99
Gather Coffee
14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas
|Greek Chopped Salad
|$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Salmon Sammie
|$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
|Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
|Market Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes