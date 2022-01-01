North Dallas breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in North Dallas

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Soup$4.59
Chicken Walnut$9.29
Albacore Tuna$8.99
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
Egg's Breakfast$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
Iced Tea$2.99
Gather Coffee image

 

Gather Coffee

14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Sammie$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
Market Egg & Cheese$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
Maguires Dallas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maguires Dallas

17552 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
