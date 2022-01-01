Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Summer Rolls$3.50
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll-$10.95
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll*$13.00
More about Ganzo Sushi
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Roll$11.99
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach

