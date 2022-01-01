Shrimp rolls in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Shrimp Tempura Roll-
|$10.95
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Shrimp Tempura Roll*
|$13.00
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Fried Shrimp Roll
|$11.99
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00