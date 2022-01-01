Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$7.49
The traditional dessert made in haus. Delicious, moist chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan topping.
More about Hessen Haus
Consumer pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Cake$7.99
More about Malo
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake.
More about Exile Brewing
300 Burger image

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Junior's Authentic New York Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about 300 Burger
Consumer pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Cake$6.05
Vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, chocolate cake batter, white cake batter, whipped cream
Chocolate Cake Shake$6.05
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix
Wedding Cake$6.05
Vanilla ice cream, white cake batter
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$6.00
Topped with powdered sugar and served with sea salt caramel sauce and strawberry sauce.
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$6.00
Topped with powdered sugar and served with sea salt caramel sauce and strawberry sauce.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Thai Flavors
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Almond Chiffon Cake$8.00
lavender frosting, beer grain streusel, spiced pear
Almond Chiffon Cake$8.00
lavender frosting, granola, spiced pear
More about Lua Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.
More about The Iowa Taproom
HoQ image

 

HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake$10.00
House-made whipped cream (GF)
More about HoQ
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$4.95
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Overload Cake$7.00
A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.
More about Wasabi Chi
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$17.99
With lemon aioli, baby greens
Centro Crab Cake Burger$15.99
Centro crab cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion and lemon aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun
More about Centro

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Curry

Cashew Chicken

Philly Cheesesteaks

Potstickers

Drunken Noodles

Turkey Clubs

Wontons

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston