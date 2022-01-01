Cake in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve cake
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.49
The traditional dessert made in haus. Delicious, moist chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan topping.
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake.
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Junior's Authentic New York Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Cookies & Cake
|$6.05
Vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, chocolate cake batter, white cake batter, whipped cream
|Chocolate Cake Shake
|$6.05
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix
|Wedding Cake
|$6.05
Vanilla ice cream, white cake batter
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
|$6.00
Topped with powdered sugar and served with sea salt caramel sauce and strawberry sauce.
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Almond Chiffon Cake
|$8.00
lavender frosting, beer grain streusel, spiced pear
|Almond Chiffon Cake
|$8.00
lavender frosting, granola, spiced pear
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
House-made whipped cream (GF)
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$4.95
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Chocolate Overload Cake
|$7.00
A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.