Cappuccino in Edison
Edison restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
3 Stephenville Pky, Edison
|Cappuccino 8oz
|$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.