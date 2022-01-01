Edmonds seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Edmonds

Five Restaurant Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Five Restaurant Bistro

650 Edmonds way, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Carne$21.00
Red onions, cilantro, serrano pepers, carne, mozzarella
Arugula$9.00
Organic wild arugula, toasted Marcano almond, Reggiano, olive oil, fresh lemon juice
Large Caesar$15.00
FIVE caesar dressing*, parmesan Reggiano, house croutons, romain
More about Five Restaurant Bistro
The Potlatch Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Potlatch Bistro

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$14.00
toasted sourdough loaf • Beecher’s cheddar • special reserve Tillamook sharp cheddar • caramelized onions • tomato soup
ROCK FISH SANDWICH$16.00
tempura battered rock fish filet • lettuce • tartar sauce • pickled shallots
FISH N CHIPS$18.00
crispy tempura battered rock fish • fries • coleslaw • tartar sauce
More about The Potlatch Bistro
THE MARKET image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

THE MARKET

508 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
CHOWDER$9.00
creamy clam & mussel chowder, potatoes, aromatics, Macrina's warm potato dinner roll
LEMONGRASS SHRIMP AND GRITS$19.00
creamy grits, shrimps cooked in lemongrass sauce, arugula, chives
More about THE MARKET
Salt & Iron image

 

Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PETITE FILET$29.00
garlic whipped potatoes · demi-glace · herb salad
CRISPY CALAMARI$19.00
crispy fried calamari & oysters · pickled jalapenos · tarragon tartar
FRENCH ONION SOUP$17.00
toasted baguette · gruyère cheese
More about Salt & Iron

