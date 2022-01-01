Edmonds seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Edmonds
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Five Restaurant Bistro
650 Edmonds way, Edmonds
|Popular items
|Large Carne
|$21.00
Red onions, cilantro, serrano pepers, carne, mozzarella
|Arugula
|$9.00
Organic wild arugula, toasted Marcano almond, Reggiano, olive oil, fresh lemon juice
|Large Caesar
|$15.00
FIVE caesar dressing*, parmesan Reggiano, house croutons, romain
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Potlatch Bistro
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$14.00
toasted sourdough loaf • Beecher’s cheddar • special reserve Tillamook sharp cheddar • caramelized onions • tomato soup
|ROCK FISH SANDWICH
|$16.00
tempura battered rock fish filet • lettuce • tartar sauce • pickled shallots
|FISH N CHIPS
|$18.00
crispy tempura battered rock fish • fries • coleslaw • tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
THE MARKET
508 Main St, Edmonds
|Popular items
|LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE
|$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
|CHOWDER
|$9.00
creamy clam & mussel chowder, potatoes, aromatics, Macrina's warm potato dinner roll
|LEMONGRASS SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$19.00
creamy grits, shrimps cooked in lemongrass sauce, arugula, chives