Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Edwardsville
/
Edwardsville
/
Cake
Edwardsville restaurants that serve cake
Peel Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
house made with crushed pineapples, walnuts, cream cheese icing, garnished with spiraled carrots
More about Peel Edwardsville
Teaspoons Cafe
2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(232 reviews)
Blueberry Crumb Cake
$2.87
More about Teaspoons Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville
Crab Rangoon
Salmon Salad
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Chili
Chef Salad
French Fries
Green Beans
Spaghetti
More near Edwardsville to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston