Burritos in Ellicott City

La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Pork Burrito
|$15.50
Pork Burrito Grande- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$13.95
Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$15.50
Beef Burrito Grande- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Burrito Beef Carte
|$4.00
|Crab & Shrimp Burrito
|$16.95
Crab & Shrimp Burrito Grande- A blend of sautéed shrimp, crab, onions tomatoes, and green peppers wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|California Burrito
|$15.95
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.