Burritos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve burritos

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Burrito$15.50
Pork Burrito Grande- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito$13.95
Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.
Ground Beef Burrito$15.50
Beef Burrito Grande- Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo
California Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Beef Carte$4.00
Crab & Shrimp Burrito$16.95
Crab & Shrimp Burrito Grande- A blend of sautéed shrimp, crab, onions tomatoes, and green peppers wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
California Burrito$15.95
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
