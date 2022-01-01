Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$14.95
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Monterey Chicken Salad$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
*Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
*Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about The All American Steakhouse
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Club$12.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with French fries.
Chicken Salad$9.99
Served with a pickle and cole slaw.
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.00
More about EC Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Shred-Chicken$14.50
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Caesar Salad Chicken$14.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Chicken$14.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

