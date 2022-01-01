Chicken salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
|$14.95
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
|Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Monterey Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
|*Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
|*Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chicken Salad Club
|$12.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with French fries.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Served with a pickle and cole slaw.
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.00
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Taco Salad Shred-Chicken
|$14.50
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Salad Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.