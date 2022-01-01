Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve burritos

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese$9.50
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Turkey Delight$9.75
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
BLT$7.75
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
More about Sophia's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield

2911 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jon's Omelet.$13.79
Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.
Popcorn Shrimp$11.49
Hand-breaded, yum yum sauce
All American Burger$15.99
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing, served with hand-cut fries
More about Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic - 2985 District Av #120

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Crispy Birria Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
Guacamole$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
More about Urbano Mosaic - 2985 District Av #120

