Burritos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sophia's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.50
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
|Turkey Delight
|$9.75
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
|BLT
|$7.75
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
More about Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield
Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield
2911 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Jon's Omelet.
|$13.79
Choice of meat, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and hash browns.
|Popcorn Shrimp
|$11.49
Hand-breaded, yum yum sauce
|All American Burger
|$15.99
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing, served with hand-cut fries
More about Urbano Mosaic - 2985 District Av #120
Urbano Mosaic - 2985 District Av #120
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
|Crispy Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
|Guacamole
|$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.